﻿PH continues to attract investments in data center, RE

The country continues to attract investments in data center and renewable energy as the Board of Investments (BOI) met with executives of infrastructure firm Diode Ventures, LLC (USA) and Endec Group, Inc.

In a statement Tuesday, BOI said its managing head Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo recently met with Diode Ventures president Brad Hardin and Endec Groups chief executive officer William Johnson.

“Diode Ventures and Endec Group discussed with the BOI their serious and very substantial investment plans in hyperscale datacenter and renewable energy generation projects in the Philippines,” the investment promotion agency said.

Diode Ventures is an infrastructure development firm specializing in data center, renewable energy and telecommunications assets.

Endec Group, on the other hand, is engaged in design-build construction, construction management, program management, project management, and consulting engineering.

The Philippines has become an attractive market for hyperscalers—firms offering scalable data storage services–being one of the top social media users globally and its growing e-commerce and cloud-based services.

As data centers consume huge energy, firms are eyeing renewable energy resources to supply the power demand of hyperscalers for a low carbon emission.

The BOI has been promoting the Philippines as a strategic hub for hyperscalers in the region.

Source: Philippines News Agency