﻿PH consulate in New York vows orderly overseas voting

The Philippine Consulate General said it would ensure an orderly, month-long overseas absentee voting in New York in the US amid concerns of the Filipino community about disenfranchisement due to delays in the arrival of the vote-counting machines (VCM) and ballots.

In an advisory dated April 7, the Consulate said the VCM, overseas ballots, and other election materials from Manila are now in Alaska and are expected to arrive within the week.

“While we understand the concern of some kababayan about the delay in the arrival of election paraphernalia, their assertion of possible disenfranchisement and of us not being forthcoming about the said delay is unfair on our part as the delay is beyond the control of the Consulate,” it said.

“The Consulate is making the necessary coordination to ensure that the Vote Counting Machines and other election materials will arrive in time for all registered overseas voters to be able to exercise their right to vote within the prescribed election period,” it added.

In a statement, Consul General Elmer Cato decried remarks tagging the post as part of an alleged conspiracy to manipulate the elections.

“We are not hiding anything. We at the (PCG) have been transparent in so many things. We have also been responsive as much as we can. This is the reason why we announced the delay,” he said while engaging a member of the Filipino community on Twitter.

“Nakakasama lang ng loob (It’s just upsetting) to be seen as being part of a conspiracy to manipulate the elections,” he said.

Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez earlier said ballots in the United States and Canada where overseas voting is going to be by mail “will be sent out upon the start of the voting period”.

Voters overseas will be voting one month ahead of the country which will begin on April 10 and will run until the election day on May 9.

Overseas voters will only vote for president, vice-president, senators, and party-list representatives.

Source: Philippines News Agency