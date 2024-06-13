PH condoles with Kuwait over deadly fire that killed 49

MANILA: The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait extended its condolences to the state of Kuwait after the deadly fire that razed a residential building that also housed several Filipinos, in the Mangaf area, and killed 49, mostly Indian nationals. 'The Philippine Embassy conveys its deepest sympathies to the State of Kuwait over the fire in Mangaf that claimed more than 40 lives and injured dozens of other persons on 12 June 2024,' it said in a statement Thursday. Eleven Filipinos were affected by the fire, three of whom are being treated in the hospital for injuries while five others remain unaccounted for as of posting time, according to the Department of Migrant Workers. 'We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this devastating incident. We convey our sincere wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured," the embassy said. Meanwhile, it praised the swift response and efforts of the Kuwaiti authorities, firefighters, and medical teams in responding to the fire in cident and providing assistance to the affected individuals. Kuwaiti authorities said the fire began in a kitchen in the six-story building and quickly spread to the apartment. Officials said the building had nearly 195 residents, all workers of the same company. Source: Philippines News Agency