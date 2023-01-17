PH, China need to overcome obstacles for greater progress: envoy

MANILA: Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said Manila and Beijing should overcome obstacles to move forward and achieve greater progress for the people of the two countries.

During the Chinese New Year celebration of the Chinese embassy here Monday night, Huang said the governments of the Philippines and China have the wisdom and capability to manage differences and eliminate obstacles that hamper in pursuing more cooperation.

“We can overcome obstacles to move forward even better. We hope both the Philippines and China in the Year of Rabbit will make even greater progress, and our relationship will achieve even greater for the benefits of our two peoples,” Huang told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

He added that following the visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to Beijing early this month, there have been frequent interactions between departments of the Philippine and Chinese governments to implement several cooperation agreed upon by Marcos and President Xi Jinping.

“We are working very hard to implement what has been agreed by the two top leaders… I think we have a lot to implement and it’s time to act now,” the envoy said.

With the recent ruling of the Supreme Court to void the oil exploration agreement with China and Vietnam in 2005, Huang is still optimistic that Manila and Beijing will resume the negotiations on oil and gas exploration, which is part of the priority cooperation of Marcos and Xi.

“I think the two top leaders already agreed to do that. We need to eliminate any obstacles that might be in front of us so that we can get to where we push to get,” Huang added.

He said the development of oil and gas in the country will be “in the fundamental interest of the Philippines and the Filipino people”.

Source: Philippines News Agency