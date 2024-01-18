PH, China agree to ‘calmly deal’ with incidents in S. China Sea

MANILA: The Philippines and China have agreed to "calmly deal" with incidents in the South China Sea by improving their maritime communication mechanisms. In a statement Thursday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the measure, agreed upon during a bilateral consultation mechanism meeting in Shanghai on Wednesday, includes communications between the foreign ministries and coast guards of the two countries. "The two sides had frank and productive discussions to de-escalate the situation in the South China Sea and both sides agreed to calmly deal with incidents, if any, through diplomacy," the statement read. 'They also agreed that continuous dialogue is important to keep peace and stability at sea." The DFA said both sides also presented their respective positions on the Ayungin Shoal and assured each other of mutual commitment to avoid the escalation of tensions. To recall, a China Coast Guard vessel collided with a Philippine supply boat in October last year as the latter was on a regular rota tion and resupply mission to the detachment manning the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. The two nations also agreed to initiate talks on possible academic exchanges on marine scientific research between Filipino and Chinese scientists. The consultation is under the agreement between President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November 2023 to ease and manage tensions in the South China Sea. The agreement was followed by a phone call between Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yu in December 2023. Source: Philippines News Agency