PH calls for peaceful resolution as Ukraine war enters 2nd year

MANILA: The Philippine government on Friday called on parties involved in the ongoing Ukraine war to settle the conflict peacefully as the world marks one full year since Russia launched a military attack on the east European state.

“On the 1st Anniversary of Russia’s Launch of Special Military Operations in Ukraine, the Philippines continues to call on the Parties to settle the conflict through peaceful and diplomatic means,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement.

"On the eve of the anniversary, the Philippines together with 140 other United Nations member states voted in favor of a resolution underscoring the need for a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

The agency noted that Manila had backed a total of five UN resolutions supporting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of Ukraine and other UN member states.

“In the telephone call between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this month, President Marcos assured Ukraine of the Philippines’ continuing support and participation in any effort to reach a peaceful resolution of the crisis,” the DFA said.

“President Marcos further conveyed that the Philippines is with Ukraine in its search for peace,” it added.

During the resumption of the UN General Assembly’s 11th emergency special session this week, the world body emphasized the need to “ensure accountability for the most serious crimes under international law committed in Ukraine through independent national or international investigations and prosecutions to ensure justice for all victims and the prevention of future crimes.”

To recall, the UN Security Council members in 2022 voted to allow the UNGA to convene the emergency special session after Moscow, a permanent member of the council, vetoed a resolution that would have condemned the invasion.

Data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) showed that nearly 18 million-- about 40 percent of Ukraine's population-- are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection.

Since the start of the conflict, the UN OCHA said relentless attacks hitting energy systems, schools and hospitals, homes and businesses have also barred children's access to schools and made hospitals inoperable.

Source: Philippine News Agency