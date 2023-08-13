PH-BN TO FORM UNITY GOVERNMENT IN PENANG

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition will form the Unity Government in Penang with a two-third majority after winning 29 of the 40 seats contested in the state election which ended today.

Penang caretaker chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the win will enable the formation of the Unity Government in Penang and the Oath taking ceremony for the new Penang chief minister would be held on Sunday.

“We have enough seats to form the government in Penang and the Oath taking ceremony for the new chief minister will take place tomorrow. As decided by the leaders, I will represent the new government to take Oath," he told reporters at the Unity gathering held here today.

Chow said from the 40 seats contested in the state election, the DAP clinched 19 seats contested, PKR had (7), Amanah (1) and BN (2).

Meanwhile, Penang Perikatan Nasional (PN) deputy chairman Oh Tong Keong said the party would accept the results of the concluded state election with an open heart, however, he expressed disappointment because not many Chinese or Indians from the opposition will not be given a chance to be in the state line up.

During the 14th general election, PH retained 37 of the 40 state assembly seats contested while two seats were won by Bersatu who were at that time on the Unity Government’s side while BN won two seats and PAS managed a single seat.

Penang UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir said the party would carry out an analysis to find the cause for losing four seats.

“We will identify the weakness based on the Polls result. Though we lost those seats, the candidates will continue to serve in their respecive constituencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, Penang PKR deputy chairman Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik said though the party accepts the outcome of the state election, the result must serve as a lesson to everyone.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency