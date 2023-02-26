PH biz urged to accelerate digitalization amid RCEP ratification

MANILA: Philippine enterprises are urged to accelerate digital transformation as this can help them take advantage of the benefits of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Embracing technology amid the RCEP ratification will help Philippine-based businesses to tap the large market of participating countries, according to digital transformation accelerator Stratpoint Technologies founder and chair Paco Sandejas told reporters in a recent interview.

The 15 participating countries in RCEP -- Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam -- comprised one-third of the world’s population and economy.

Chapter 12 of the RCEP deal is about electronic commerce.

Sandejas said Philippine businesses can be more competitive through digital technology, and Stratpoint aims to help local businesses accelerate their digital transformation.

Stratpoint chief executive officer MR Dela Cruz said talent and resources are the main challenges for Filipino businesses in starting their digitalization.

But she said enterprises have to allocate a part of their resources to get on board with digital transformation.

“We’ve just scratched the surface of bringing companies to the cloud. It hasn’t been fast enough,” dela Cruz said. “Now, 2023 is all about digital acceleration, getting there with speed.”

Stratpoint’s new office in Mandaluyong City adopts the hybrid work arrangement in serving its local and foreign clients

Source: Philippines News Agency