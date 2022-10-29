PH bats for regional cooperation on workers’ welfare

Labor officials from 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Friday agreed on key priorities for regional cooperation to advance the welfare and well-being of workers.

At the conclusion of the 27th ASEAN Labor Ministers’ Meeting (ALMM) in Manila, chaired by the Philippines and represented by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma convinced his counterparts to increase investments in human resource development and workforce competitiveness while ensuring better work conditions and strengthening protection for the displaced and vulnerable.

On the other hand, the participating countries agreed to closely work together for improvements in information and communications technology (ICT) policies, infrastructures, and systems, as the digitalization of enterprises brings new work processes and structures.

Affirming commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth in ASEAN, the member states supported the Philippines’ 2-year agenda, which urges modernizing the agriculture sector to create new employment opportunities, ensure food security, and protect workers’ income from rising food prices.

Bienvenido said he is convinced that focusing on agriculture will not only help us address hunger but also expand employment and lift many out of poverty, according to the labor secretary.

The chair of this year’s meeting also called for skills development through technical vocational education and training (TVET) systems that promote innovation through ICT, digitalization, and social equity, emphasizing skills upgrading in micro and small enterprises and for lower-skilled workers and rural communities.

To achieve this goal, Laguesma emphasized the need to establish common skills standards and mutual skills recognition, efficient and integrated labor market information and portable social protection, and the reorientation of TVET to meet the rapidly changing skills requirements of industries.

The labor ministers agreed that strengthening these priorities would facilitate the movement and employability of workers in the Asean region across sectors and borders.

The discussions and agreements are recorded in a joint communique adopted by the labor ministers in the meeting.

Source: Philippines News Agency