PH bags 11 medals in Asian pencak silat tourney

The Philippines captured 11 medals, including one gold courtesy of Abad brothers — Alfau Jan and Almohaidib in the 6th Asian Pencak Silat Championships at the Sher-i Kashmir Indoor Stadium in Srinagar, India from Oct. 14 to 16.

Alfau Jan and his younger brother Almohaidib came out with an impressive performance in the men’s double artistic (Seni Ganda Putra) category to win the country’s lone gold medal. Alfau Jan also won bronze in the solo artistic event.

Team Philippines also pocketed two silver medals won by Edmar Tacuel in the men’s solo artistic (Seni Tunggal Putra) and the women’s trio artistic (Seni Regu Putri) team of Jessa Dela Cruz, Ziara Mari Oquindo and Franchette Anne Tolentino.

On Sunday, the Filipino players ended their campaign with seven more bronze medals courtesy of Jaciren Abad (men’s Class C), Mark James Lacao (men’s Class D), Ian Christopher Calo (men’s Class E), Alvin Campos (men’s Class E), Joash Mariño Cantoria (men’s Class G), Angeline Viriña (women’s Class A) and Ziara Mari Oquindo (women’s Class B) in the Tanding (sparring) category.

The team, led by Philsilat Sports Association Secretary General Inier Candor, will arrive in Manila on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t be prouder! Team silat is improving every time they compete. I am thankful for the support of the Philippine Sports Commission,” Philsilat Sports Association president Princess Jacel Kiram said in an interview on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Philippines will host the second edition of the International Pencak Silat Federation World Beach Games scheduled from Dec. 6 to 12 on Mactan Island, Cebu

Source: Philippines News Agency