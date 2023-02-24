PH backs UN reso demanding Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine

MANILA: The Philippine government has supported a resolution demanding Russia to withdraw from Ukraine, a year after Moscow attacked the east European state.

Apart from Manila, 140 others voted in favor of the resolution that was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly 11th emergency special session on Feb. 23 (New York time).

Seven voted against — Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia and Syria — while 32 abstained, including China, India, Iran, Lao PDR, South Africa, Vietnam and Pakistan.

The Assembly, through the resolution, reiterated its demand that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine and called for a cessation of hostilities”.

The resolution reaffirmed that no territorial acquisition resulting from the threat or use of force would be recognized as legal.

It also deplored the dire human rights and humanitarian consequences of Russia’s aggression, “including the continuous attacks against critical infrastructure across Ukraine with devastating consequences for civilians.”

Further, it expressed “grave concern” at the high number of civilian casualties, including women and children, the number of internally displaced persons, and violations committed against children.

The Philippines' vote came days following the first phone conversation between President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Feb. 24 marks the first full-year since Russia launched an armed attacked against Ukraine.

In a recent briefing, Ukraine Embassy in Malaysia Chargé d'affaires Denys Mykhailiuk said Kyiv is hoping to liberate its territories by June or August 2023.

He said the “optimistic scenario” was that liberation could happen by this period given that Ukraine’s army is “reinforced” against Russia’s over 300,000 troops.

The newly-adopted UN resolution reflects steps aimed at restoring peace and the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

Source: Philippine News Agency