MANILA: Filipino and Australian soldiers are set to hone their skills in specialized military techniques at the Exercise "Kasangga" 24-1 which opened on Monday. In a statement Tuesday, Philippine Army (PA) spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the drills opened at the 5th Infantry Division headquarters at Camp Melchor F. Dela Cruz, Upi, Gamu, Isabela. Around 100 troops from the 5th Infantry Division's 86th Infantry Battalion and 50 Australian Army personnel are joining the activity which runs until June 21, he said. "(They will train side-by-side) on reconnaissance, mortar, drone operations, logistics, signal operations, jungle and urban, tactical combat casualty care and breaching operations," Dema-ala said. Aside from this, he said soldiers from the two nations will also share their experience in combating terrorist groups. Source: Philippines News Agency