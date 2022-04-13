﻿PH Army’s IED detection, clearing capabilities get boost

The Philippine Army (PA)’s capability to detect and clear mines or improvised explosive device (IED) got a much-needed boost after it received two vehicle-mounted mine detectors (VMMD) early this month.

In a statement Wednesday, Army spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the two VMMDs will be deployed to the 525th Engineer Combat Battalion, the humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) unit of the 51st Engineer Brigade.

“The up-armored and modified tractors will be deployed to conduct mine detection and clearing operations,” he added. The two VMMDs were formally given to the PA last April 9.

“The new assets, which are acquired through a government-to-government deal between the Philippines and the UK (United Kingdom), are part of the Horizon 2 (2018 to 2022) projects under the Revised AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) Modernization Program,” Trinidad said.

Among the other recently acquired big-ticket projects for the PA under Horizon 2 are the Armor Division’s armored mortar carriers and the Artillery Regiment’s ATMOS 155mm self-propelled howitzer.

Two more VMMDs are to be delivered to the PA by July 2023.

PA chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. earlier said his thrust will be to ensure that Filipino soldiers are given the resources, equipment and skills that would help propel the Army towards modernization and achieving its vision to be world-class by 2028.

Resources include the necessary equipment, aside from the enhancement of skills of the soldiers so that they are prepared for the challenges of neutralizing threats.

Source: Philippines News Agency