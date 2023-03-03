PH Army wins 5 gold medals in Battle of Champions arnis tourney

MANILA: The Philippine Army bagged five gold medals in the Philippine Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation (PEKAF) National Battle of Champions held at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex inManila from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26.

Staff Sgt. Mike Bañares (Single Stick 18 to 45 years old male, 81.1 to 90 kg; Staff Sgt. Niño Mark Talledo (Single Stick 18 to 45 years old male, 55.1 to 60 kg); Pvt. Crisamuel Delfin in (Single Stick Musical 18 to 45 years old male); Pvt. Erlin Mae Busacay (Single Stick female, 63.1-70 kg); and Pvt. Dexler Bolambao (Single Stick 18 to 45 years old male, 55 kg) pocketed the gold medals in the tournament which served as qualifying for athletes going to the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games in May.

The Army also captured four silver medals coming from Master Sgt. Villardo Cunama (Single Stick 18 to 45 years old male, 66.1-70 kg); Pvt. Mary Allin Aldeguer (Sayaw 18 to 45 years old female Double Stick Musical); Pvt. Jesfer Huquire (Padded Point 18 to 45 years old male, 55 kg); and Pvt. Sheena Del Monte (Padded Point 18 to 45 years old female, 48.1-52 kg).

Sgt. Kemberly Acero got a bronze medal in the Single Stick 18 to 45 years old female, 63.1-70 kg.

Special Service Center Director Col. John Oliver Gabun commended the Army athletes for showcasing the soldier-athletes’ brand of excellence in the Filipino art of stick fighting.

"Continue to train hard and sustain your winning momentum,” Gabun said in a press release distributed to the media on Wednesday.

Source: Philippines News Agency