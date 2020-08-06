PH Army suspends pre-entry exams due to MECQ

The Philippine Army (PA) has temporarily suspended all pre-entry examinations of its recruitment offices as Metro Manila and the nearby provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal were placed under modified enhanced community quarantine from August 4 to 18 due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement Thursday, Col. Ramon Zagala, PA spokesperson, said the temporary suspension took effect on Tuesday.

The examinations include the AFP Service Aptitude Test (AFPSAT), Army Qualifying Exam (AQE), and Special Written Examination (SWE) for Officer Candidate Course (OCC) and Officer Preparatory Course (OPC).

Zagala said online registration, however, is still ongoing and applicants are advised to check for updates and instructions from the official Facebook pages of their respective recruitment offices:

Luzon Army Recruitment Office

-Applicants may register online and should wait for further announcements. They may inquire and search for the following:

Facebook Page – https://facebook.com/AROLuzonOfficialPage/

-AFPSAT registration – https://bit.ly/aroluzon_afpsat_registration

-AQE and SWE registration – https://bit.ly/aroluzon_aqeswe_registration.

Visayas Army Recruitment Office

Applicants may inquire and register thru the official FB pages of their provinces. They may inquire and search for the following:

-Cebu – Army Recruitment Office Region 7

-Bohol – Army Recruitment Office Bohol

-Panay Island – Army Recruitment Office Region 6

-Samar and Leyte – Army Recruitment Office Region 8

-Negros Island – Army Recruitment Office Region Negros

Mindanao Army Recruitment Office

-Applicants should download and fill out a form posted on their official FB page (Army Recruitment Office Mindanao). Completely filled out form must be sent to arcmindanao_cdo@yahoo.com together with the applicant’s NSO/PSA Birth Certificate, Diploma, and Transcript of Records.

Source: Philippines News Agency