PH Army reserve command gets new chief

MANILA: The Philippine Army (PA) has named a new head of its Reserve Command (RESCOM).

In a statement Wednesday, PA spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said Maj. Gen. Romulo A. Manuel assumed as the RESCOM commander in relinquishment and assumption of command ceremony in Camp General Mariano Riego de Dios, Tanza, Cavite on Monday.

Manuel is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1990 and holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from Xavier University and a Master's degree in Public Management from the Development Academy of the Philippines.

Prior to his appointment, Manuel served as the Armed Forces of the Philippines deputy chief of staff for reservist and retiree affairs and deputy chief of staff for intelligence.

He also served as commander of the Army Artillery Regiment and assistant chief of staff for plans of the PA.

Manuel replaced Col. Samuel B. Manzano who served as acting RESCOM commander for three months.

Manzano will assume his new position as RESCOM deputy commander.

"He also served as the deputy regiment commander and chief of the Office of Ethical Standard and Public Accountability (OESPA), all under the Light Reaction Regiment; chief of staff of the First Scout Ranger Regiment; and assistant chief-of-staff for intelligence, G-2, of the Special Operations Command," Trinidad said.

Manzano is a graduate of the Officer Preparatory Course and was commissioned in 1993. He holds a Master's degree in Public Management from the Development Academy of the Philippines.

Meanwhile, PA commander Lt. Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. relayed his kind wishes to Maj. Manuel and Manzano on their new assignments.

He also encouraged RESCOM to give the same level of support to both commanders.

“Let us continue to work on making the Army Reserve force even better. Your cooperation with your new commander will enable the entire Philippine Army to better serve the people and secure the land, making the Army become a world-class, multi-mission ready, and a cross-domain capable Army,” Brawner said.

Taking care of aviators' mental health

Meanwhile, Army aviators attended a two-day stress manager seminar as part of the service's efforts to take care of their mental health.

The seminar was conducted by the Army General Hospital (AGH) last February 23 to 24 at the Aviation Hangar, Army Aviation Regiment, Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija.

"The two-day seminar capacitated Army aviators in identifying causes of work-related stress. AGH resource persons also shared insights on practical and effective tools to avoid, reduce and manage stress, both on and off the job," Trinidad added.

He said the first day's activities include written individual and group exercises, group discussions, and group activities to facilitate a highly effective learning experience.

"On the second day, Army aviators participated in a team-building activity aimed at reducing stress and helping improve the ability of team members to respond effectively to workplace stressors and challenges," he added.

Trinidad said the two-day activity is in line with the Army’s leadership’s thrust to ensure the mental health and well-being of soldiers through the implementation of responsive and comprehensive mental health programs.

Source: Philippines News Agency