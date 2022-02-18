﻿PH Army, PCA partner to boost coco farming

The Philippine Army (PA) and the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) signed a revised memorandum of partnership which would allow the agency to assist the service in using areas in reservations that are suitable for coconut farming.

“Commanding General, Philippine Army (CGPA) Lt. Gen. Romeo S. Brawner, Jr. and PCA Administrator Gen. Benjamin R. Madrigal, Jr. (Ret.) signed the Revised Memorandum of Partnership that covers PCA’s assistance in the use of open areas within military reservations that are suitable for coconut farming and the inclusion of coconut growers and cooperatives as program parties,” said Army spokesperson, Col. Xerxes Trinidad, in a statement late Wednesday.

The revised deal signed on Wednesday also authorized PA major units to enter into localized partnerships with PCA.

It also assured the Army’s logistical support to PCA in the implementation of programs related to the partnership.

The original PA-PCA deal, signed on July 20, 2020, supported the Army’s “Green Camp Program” which is in line with the national government’s anti-insurgency campaign and pandemic response efforts.

Brawner said the signing of the expanded partnership deal shows the mutual commitment of the PA and PCA in attaining sustainable peace and security.

“Our meaningful partnership further alleviates the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and likewise uplifts the socioeconomic welfare of agriculture workers across the country,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency