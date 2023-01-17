PH Army opens 92 career, specialization courses for 2023

MANILA: The Philippine Army (PA) on Monday formally opened 92 career and specialization courses for military personnel aspiring to move up in their careers.

The opening rites of the 2023 1st Training Cycle were held during blended rites at the Training and Doctrine Command, Camp O' Donnell, Capas, Tarlac.

"5th Infantry Division Commander Brig. Gen. Audrey L. Pasia, who served as the opening ceremony’s guest of honor and speaker, challenged the officers and men who will take the various courses to excel and do their best in their respective schoolings," PA spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement Tuesday.

This year's training cycle would cater to a total of nearly 3,000 PA students who will undergo a range of courses that are needed for professional advancement.

The students attended the blended opening ceremony on-site and through video conferencing.

"The PA has been ramping up the implementation of courses to address the training backlog and the unintended impact of Republic Act 11709 which affects the attrition and promotion of Army personnel," Trinidad said.

He also said PA commander Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. in his command guidance “SERVE,” has prioritized the enhancement of soldiers' individual skills and unit capabilities through continuous training

