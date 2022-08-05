PH Army Inspector General assumes top 6ID post

President “Bongbong” Ferdinand Marcos Jr. designated a Philippine Army Inspector-General as the new commander for the Army’s 6th Infantry Division (6ID) based here.

Maj. Gen. Roy Galido, currently Army’s vice commander, will replace his “mistah” Maj. Gen. Roberto Capulong who will be moving to another assignment after serving as 6ID officer-in-charge for more than two months.

Both Galido and Capulong belonged to the Philippine Military Academy’s “Bigkis Lahi” Class of 1990.

Capulong assumed an acting capacity as 6ID commander after Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy of PMA Class ‘89 bowed out of military service on May 21.

The President named Galido as the new 6ID commander on July 22, but copies of his appointment were released to reporters on Tuesday.

Before his new assignment, Galido was the Army’s vice commander, acting chief of staff, and concurrent Army Inspector General.

Galido is no stranger to the area of operation of the 6ID, having been assigned here during the early years of his military career.

His previous assignments include being chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Systems Engineering Office; 601st Infantry Brigade (Bde) commander; anti-kidnapping Joint Task Force Tugis commander, and also battalion commander of 40th and 38th Infantry Battalions, among others.

“We are your soldiers, we are your protector, we are your partners in peace,” Galido, then a brigadier-general, said when he was named 601Bde commander under the 6ID.

The 6ID covers Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, and parts of Sarangani, North Cotabato, and Lanao del Sur.

No date has been set for the turnover of command ceremonies.

Source: Philippines News Agency