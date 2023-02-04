PH Army eyes more defense engagement with UK

MANILA: The Philippine Army (PA) is looking at the possibility of expanding ties with the United Kingdom, especially in land domain training and education, after the visit of the UK’s defense attaché to the Philippines, Group Captain Beatrix VH Walcot.

In a statement issued on Saturday, PA spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said Walcot met with Army vice commander Brig. Gen. Steve D. Crespillo during her introductory call at the PA headquarters in Fort Bonifacio on Friday.

"Brig. Gen. Crespillo, who represented Army chief Lt. Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., and Group Captain Walcot discussed forging closer security and defense ties between the two nations. The two leaders also tackled bolstering areas of collaboration in the land domain, such as military training and education," Trinidad said.

It can be recalled that a team of PA Scout Rangers received a Silver Medal citation at the pre-pandemic Exercise Cambrian Patrol (Ex CP) 2019 held in Wales, UK.

Ex CP, considered the British Army’s premier patrolling event, involves mission-focused and scenario-based exercises geared at enhancing the participating units' operational capabilities, Trinidad said.

The British government recently appointed the resident defense attaché to the Philippines based at the British Embassy in Manila from the previous Brunei-based non-resident attaché.

This change was in line with the British government's 2021 Integrated Review of Foreign and Security Policy, which has shifted its strategic direction to the Indo-Pacific region

Source: Philippines News Agency