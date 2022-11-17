PH Army ends DAGIT-PA stint with live-fire drills

Philippine Army (PA) personnel wrapped up their participation in this year’s DAGIT-PA exercises with the successful conclusion of the “combined arms and littoral live-fire exercise” (CALLFEX) and the “urban operations demonstration” at Punta Baja, Rizal, Palawan on Tuesday.

“The CALLFEX and urban operations were performed by the Army troops to test, evaluate, and enhance the command’s effectiveness and interoperability with other major services,” PA spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement Wednesday.

The participating PA personnel are from the Headquarters Philippine Army (HPA) General Staff, Training and Doctrine Command, Army Signal Regiment, Army Aviation Regiment, 15th Infantry Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Battalion, 3rd Signal Battalion, 525th Engineer Combat Battalion, 408th Ready Reserve Infantry Battalion, 6th Cavalry Company, Armor Division, Explosive Ordnance Battalion, 4th Intelligence Service Unit, and 3rd Infantry Division’s Forward Service Medical Company.

DAGIT-PA stands for “Dagat-Langit-Lupa” which focuses on enhancing the readiness of the PA, Philippine Navy, and Philippine Air Force in joint and combined operations that mirrors a real-world scenario.

Trinidad said the DAGIT-PA joint exercise also integrates the newly acquired game-changer assets with the existing capabilities in the sea, air, and land.

Meanwhile, Western Command (Wescom) chief Vice Adm. Alberto B. Carlos, who represented and relayed the message of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro that modernization is not solely limited to the acquisition of modern weaponry and platforms.

“To all our troops, your participation has proven that the AFP’s modernization is not solely limited to the acquisition of advanced military technologies. Our Armed Forces (are) also honing our military forces and equipping our soldiers with the necessary capacities to prepare them for possible future trajectories of the changing character of warfare. Congratulations to our troops!” Bacarro said.

This year’s “DAGIT-PA” scheduled from Nov. 7 to 18 is the sixth iteration of the joint exercise unilaterally conducted by the AFP

Source: Philippines News Agency