PH Army briefs troops on nCoV

- In line with government efforts to boost the information drive on the 2019-novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD), the Office of the Army Chief Surgeon (OACS) on Wednesday held a briefing on the disease on troops assigned at Philippine Army Headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala said the briefing is in support of the advisory issued by the Department of Health (DOH) last January 22.

He added the OACS' information drive on the coronavirus focused on raising the troops' awareness on the threat level of the virus in the country, recognizing symptoms, and implementing best practices to avoid contracting the disease.

Aside from informing our troops about the novel coronavirus, we also wanted to lessen panic of the public. We want to avoid a public reaction which is disproportionate to the level of threat that we are currently facing, Capt. Ramius Dizon said.

Pursuant to Executive Order 168, s. 2014 (Creating the Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of emerging infectious diseases in the Philippines), the DOH recommended the enlistment of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to supplement the Philippine National Police to enforce quarantine of specific areas or facilitating the transport of emerging infectious diseases patients when the need arises.

"We want to ensure that our personnel know how to protect themselves from the virus and prevent its spread because they have a very important role in security that requires them to be ready to serve 24/7, Zagala added.

Source: Philippines News Agency