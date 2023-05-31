PH, Argentina eye stronger agricultural collaboration

MANILA - The Philippines and Argentina are looking at further deepening their collaboration in efforts to boost the agriculture sector of both nations. This came after Tuesday's meeting between Department of Agriculture (DA) officials led by Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban and an Argentine delegation led by Ambassador to Manila Ricardo Luis Bocalandro and La Rioja Provincial Secretary of Agriculture Ernesto Perez, the department said in a news release Wednesday. Among the issues discussed during the meeting were potential collaborative projects of both nations. They also talked about the state of the agriculture and fisheries sector in the Philippines and Argentina and the agricultural trade and cooperation between the two countries. Panganiban offered insights into the department's strategic priorities that align with Argentina's strengths and expertise. On the other hand, the Argentine officials presented some of their agribusiness activities in the country's eastern province of La Rioja. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency