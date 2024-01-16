PH 1st innovation hub to provide better building solutions

DAVAO CITY: To provide better building solutions, Holcim Philippines opened here on Tuesday its first innovation hub facility in the country. In a press briefing, Holcim Philippines president and chief operating officer Horia Adrian said the hub showcases sustainable building solutions and serves as a co-creation lab to accelerate low-carbon, circular, and energy-efficient structures worldwide. 'We will let our clients and partners experience virtually, the global Holcim Innovation Hub, located in France. We will showcase exciting new materials for more sustainable and innovative construction,' Adrian said. He said the Innovation Hub forms part of their commitment to support the country's development, especially in "rapidly urbanizing Mindanao, which can benefit from innovative solutions, so essential structures are built with less impact on the environment." Adrian urged city residents to explore Holcim's showroom, which features innovative solutions for decarbonizing buildings throughout their life cycl e. Among the solutions displayed are low-carbon materials such as ECOPact concrete and ECOPlanet cement, and circular construction solutions, such as Holcim's proprietary ECOCycle® circular technology platform, that recycles construction demolition materials into new building solutions. Meanwhile, Ramakrishna Maganti, Holcim's senior vice president and head of infrastructure and industrial sales, stressed that they are accelerating transformation as a sustainable and innovative building solutions provider focusing on advancing decarbonization and circular economy in the construction industry. 'We are at the forefront of decarbonizing building across its entire lifecycle to build a net-zero future that works for people and the planet while delivering record performance simultaneously,' he said. Since 2018, Holcim Philippines has reduced its carbon footprint by over 20 percent by producing more blended cement, replacing coal with qualified waste as alternative fuels, and improving operations' efficiency. Source: Philippines News Agency