PFL reveals opening weekend schedule

The Philippines Football League (PFL) is set to commence with its fourth season on October 24.

On Friday, the league released its opening weekend schedule.

The Azkals Development Team, which will play this year as a guest team, opens the season with a 4:30 p.m. showdown against Mendiola.

In the other match at 8:30 p.m., pre-season favorites Stallion Laguna and Kaya Iloilo will collide.

The other two clubs in the field will take center stage in the lone match on October 25.

United City, formerly known as Ceres Negros, begins its quest for a four-peat against debuting Maharlika Manila at 5 p.m.

The teams will play a single round-robin regular season, which means each club has to play five matches.

As confirmed by Commissioner Coco Torre to the Philippine News Agency, the top four teams after the short elimination phase will enter the knockout stages in the middle of November.

The semifinals will take place on November 12 and 13 with the winners advancing to the finals on November 16.

The league champion will earn a spot in next year’s AFC Champions League group stages.

All the matches will happen at the PFF National Training Centre in Carmona, Cavite as part of a planned bubble amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

The players and officials will stay at Seda Nuvali in Sta. Rosa City during the bubble

Source: Philippines News Agency