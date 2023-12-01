PEZA to Develop Guidelines for Establishing Halal Ecozones

Manila - The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) is in the process of creating guidelines to encourage the development of halal industry-related activities. This initiative aims to establish halal hubs across the country, catering to the growing demand in the halal sector.

PEZA Ecozone Development Department Manager Ludwig Daza, in a conversation with the Philippine News Agency, stated that PEZA is looking to finalize these guidelines by next year. The guidelines will provide a framework for registering projects related to the halal industry under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Law and the Strategic Investment Priority Plan (SIPP). Daza mentioned the potential for the first halal hub in Mindanao, given its proximity to Muslim-majority countries such as Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, and Indonesia, which are also seen as key partners in developing the Philippines' domestic halal industry.

Once the guidelines are established, PEZA plans to offer incentives to developers and locators of halal ecozones. These ecozones are expected to host the entire supply chain for the halal industry. PEZA Director General Tereso Panga, during the PEZA 28th Investors' Night, highlighted halal and food production hubs as new frontiers in ecozone development. This aligns with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary and PEZA Chairman Alfredo Pascual's target to generate PHP230 billion in halal trade and investments, creating approximately 120,000 jobs in the halal sector within the next five years. This initiative is part of a broader goal to position the Philippines as the most halal-friendly destination in the Asia Pacific region.