PEZA Reports Surge in Foreign EV Firms Eyeing Philippines for Manufacturing

MANILA: The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has observed a significant interest from foreign electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers in setting up facilities in the Philippines, spurred by the government's transport modernization program.

According to Philippines News Agency, discussions are underway with at least four EV companies from the United States, China, and Indonesia, considering investments to establish their manufacturing bases within PEZA ecozones. Panga, in a recent interaction with reporters, highlighted the interest of an American firm, Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVT), which focuses on manufacturing e-buses, e-heavy equipment, and cars. EVT has expressed a desire to contribute to the Philippines' transport modernization efforts.

PEZA has been actively assisting EVT in exploring potential locations for its facility, with Pampanga or the Calabarzon area being likely choices. The planned facility in the Philippines would mark EVT's first venture into Southeast Asia. Upon commencement of operations, EVT aims to fulfill an initial order of exporting 200 e-buses to Singapore.

Additionally, two Chinese EV manufacturers and one from Indonesia have shown interest in investing in the Philippines. One Chinese company, specializing in two- and three-wheel e-motorcycle assembly, is expected to register with PEZA by January 2024, though the investment value is still under consideration.

Panga emphasized the Philippines' attractiveness as a destination for EV manufacturing, linking it to the Marcos administration's commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions. He noted the global trend towards electric vehicles, moving away from fossil fuel-based transportation.

PEZA has previously mentioned the potential of a planned mega-ecozone in Palawan as an ideal site for EV-related activities, capable of hosting the entire supply chain of the EV industry.