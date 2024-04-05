PetroWind begins commissioning of Nabas-2 wind power

MANILA : Yuchengco-led PetroWind Energy Inc. (PWEI) announced Friday that it started the commissioning of clean energy from the Nabas 2 Wind Power Project on April 4. The exporting of power from the wind energy farm to the grid followed the approval of the Independent Energy Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) last April 3 and the approval of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) the following day. 'First power exported to the grid was supplied by the first three 2.2 MW Vestas wind-turbine generators,' PWEI said in a statement. In February 2023, PWEI secured a PHP1.8-billion financing from the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) to fund the Nabas-2 project. Last December, the Board of Investments (BOI) said PWEI's 13.2-megawatt Nabas-2 wind power project qualified for fiscal incentives. 'We anticipate that this commissioning will eventually lead to the successful commercial operation of our Phase 2 expansion as the second wind power unit of PWEI and the sixth RE generating plant of PetroGreen Energy Corporation (PGEC),' PGEC president and chief executive officer Francisco Delfin Jr. said. PGEC and another Yuchengco Group of Companies (YCG) unit PetroEnergy Resources Corp. owned a majority share of 60 percent at PWEI. The remaining 40 percent is owned by Thailand's BCPG Public Company Ltd. subsidiary BCPG Wind Cooperatief U.A. Department of Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla also welcomed the start of Nabas-2 wind power project's commissioning to the grid 'as it delivers much needed power to the Panay sub-grid.' 'This is the newest power station added to the system since the January 2, 2024 grid blackout and we congratulate PWEI for this milestone. This commissioning testifies to the efforts of our private sector partners, working with the administration, to boost the country's clean and renewable energy capacity in sustaining long-term economic growth particularly in northern Panay and Boracay,' Lotilla said. (PNA) Source: Phili ppines News Agency