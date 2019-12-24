Petalcorin falls short in TKO to Teraji

Former world champion Randy Petalcorin of General Santos City suffered a technical knockout loss to undefeated Kenshiro Teraji of Japan in the 4th round on Monday at the Arena in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

It was Petalcorin's 4th defeat against 31 wins and one draw.

The 27-year old Teraji dubbed as "The Amazing Boy" enjoyed his 17th win and his 10th knockout with no loss or draw to retain his World Boxing Council World light flyweight title.

Source: Philippines News agency