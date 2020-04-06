Pet owners face food dilemma for furry friends during quarantine

The coronavirus disease has changed the daily life of humans, and pets, too.

Since quarantine means no one goes out — including pet cats and dogs — it means we are all stuck indoors and that proves to be difficult for some pet owners who struggle to provide for the needs of their furry friends.

“In this difficult time, we are facing financial challenges and worried at how we are going to feed our pets,” Eve, an animal rescuer based in the city told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Eve and her partner, who houses 100 cats and nine dogs, all rescued from the city’s streets, worry about feeding their pets in the coming days saying that their personal funds are getting depleted, too.

The two have been rescuing animals on their own for 15 years and get help from food establishments that provide them with leftover food for the animals. But since establishments are closed since the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) took effect three weeks ago, food is not enough for the pets.

With no leftover food available during the period, Eve has allotted some 25 kilos of cat food good enough for three days and five days for the dogs. A sack of cat food is currently sold at PHP1,895 while dog food costs PHP1,295.

“Since the outbreak, we are having difficulty providing food for them. We can’t get any scrap food considering the closure of establishments,” she said.

The pets are housed at a small “orphanage”; the dogs have their own cubicles while cats stay in a specially-designed pet house that has two floors on a 50-square-meter lot within the backyard.

For almost 15 years, Eve and her partner have been picking stray cats and bringing them home for shelter. Aside from food and shelter, the pets are also given medical care.

Like people across the country and the world whose lives have been turned upside down by the Covid-19, pets may also experience stress.

Another pet owner, Figer, who takes care of Milo, a Maine Coon breed, said her cat lost weight during the quarantine period.

“From 11.9 kilograms to 8.8 kilograms, Milo’s weight dropped drastically. She used to eat a lot, but now it seems like she is aware that we are experiencing crisis,” Figer said.

Milo was also physically active but the cat’s daily walk to the park was stopped due to the ECQ and the curfew.

“Could be depression. We are just stuck here in our condo and not being able to walk outside literally affects Milo’s mood. She is used to having walks and relaxation at the park,” said Figer.

Since Milo is stuck inside the house, Figer has come up with indoor activities for the cat to make her active and feel better amid the quarantine.

Figer also faces a problem on feeding her cat.

“Milo’s food are shipped from Malaysia because the brand is not available in the Philippines,” she said.

While imported, the food is cheaper compared to local brands.

“Now considering that our borders are closed, we might experience shortage of animal supplies. I can’t take the risk of buying other brands since Milo is quite sensitive in terms of food,” she said. Source: Philippines News Agency