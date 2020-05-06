Peso ends sideways; stocks down

The Philippine peso ended Wednesday sideways against the US dollar but the main equities index ended in a negative territory.

The local currency finished the day’s trade at 50.46 from 50.52 close Tuesday.

It opened the day flat at 50.61 and traded between 50.64 and 50.455. The average level for the day stood at 50.556.

Volume went down to USD539.19 million from the previous session’s USD558.66 million.

On the other hand, the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) declined by 0.57 percent, or 32.40 points, to 5,639.27 points.

All Shares index declined by 0.26 percent, or 8.93 points, to 3,416.05 points.

Mining and Oil posted the highest drop with 1.19 percent, and was followed by the Industrial, 0.98 percent; Financials, 0.84 percent; Holding Firms, 0.75 percent; and Services, 0.23 percent.

Only the Property gained during the day after a jump of 0.24 percent.

The volume totaled 561.48 million shares, amounting to PHP6 billion.

Decliners led advancers at 126 to 69, while 36 shares were unchanged. Source: Philippines News Agency