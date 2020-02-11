‘Peryahan Games’ suspended: PCSO

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has announced that Peryahan Games are now suspended.

This is to inform the public that effective February 6, 2020, the operation of Peryahan Games is suspended until further instruction from the Office of the President, said PCSO General Manager Royina Marzan Garma in an advisory sent to reporters on Monday.

There was no reason stated in the announcement on the suspension.

Last year, sales from the Peryahan Games reached PHP68 million when it went back to operation in October after an earlier suspension in August.

The Peryahan Games, formerly Peryahan ng Bayan, was suspended after its operating company Globaltech, failed to remit PHP100 million from its profit.

The company filed a suit before the Court of Appeals (CA) which later sided with them, saying that the games' operation is legal.

In 2015, sales from the Peryahan ng Bayan reached a total of PHP137 million.

However, sales dropped to PHP23 million in 2017.

PCSO earlier said that all its games, particularly the Peryahan Games and Small Town Lottery (STL) were contributors for its yearly profit.

PCSO Assistant General Manager for Gaming Arnel Casas said the Peryahan Games and STL remain significant in sustaining the agency's profit.

Source: Philippines News Agency