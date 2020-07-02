Persons seen in Sulu video are responding soldiers: PH Army

The Philippine Army (PA) clarified that persons seen in a video taken shortly after the June 29 incident where four military intelligence operatives were shot and killed by policemen in Jolo, Sulu, are in fact soldiers responding to the crime scene.

Army spokesperson Col. Ramon Zagala said this during an interview with DZBB Thursday.

“At first glance, it was assumed that they are PNP (Philippine National Police) personnel but subsequent verification showed that they are soldiers responding to that shooting incident,” he said in Filipino.

Upon arrival, Zagala said the responding soldiers wanted to ascertain the identities of the victims and who killed them as there were no police officers on sight at the time.

Admittedly, there were some lapses on the part of these soldiers as the video showed one of them opening the vehicle.

Tragically, the soldier seen opening the door, was the brother of Cpl. Abdal Asula, one of the four intelligence operatives killed.

Also shot dead in the incident were Major Marvin A. Indamnog, Capt. Irwin B. Managuelod, and Sgt. Jame M. Velasco.

Zagala said Asula’s brother placed a folded shirt to secure the head of his sibling while other troopers immediately secured the equipment inside the vehicle as they have no idea at that time who killed the military intelligence personnel.

Initially, the responding soldiers thought it was the Abu Sayyaf terrorists who were behind the shooting.

He added that there was no intent to tamper or destroy the crime scene.

“Their intent was to ascertain identities, check if somebody is still alive and secure the equipment. There was no intent to tamper,” Zagala said.

Source: Philippines News Agency