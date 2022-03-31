﻿Persons displaced by Taal unrest top 7K

The ongoing unrest of the Taal Volcano has so far affected 7,237 persons, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Thursday.

In its latest situation report, the agency said this is equivalent to 2,047 families in 18 barangays in the province of Batangas.

A total of 20 evacuation centers are currently providing shelter to 1,209 families or around 4,165 individuals.

Meanwhile, 500 families or 1,952 persons are being aided outside with the rest sheltering with their relatives and friends.

Over PHP1.2 million worth of assistance has so far been provided to the affected population.

Citing data from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said the five high-risk barangays are Banyaga and Bilibinwang in Agoncillo town and Boso-Boso, Bugaan East, and Gulod of Laurel town, all in the province of Batangas.

It, however, said no disruption has so far been reported in critical lifelines and facilities due to the volcano’s ongoing magmatic activity.

Source: Philippines News Agency