Persons authorized to enter ECQ, MECQ, GCQ zones identified

Malacañang on Tuesday enumerated the qualified persons who can enter areas that are placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), and general community quarantine (GCQ).

Individuals allowed to visit places under ECQ, MECQ, and GCQ are health and emergency personnel, government officials and front-line personnel, humanitarian assistance actors, and persons traveling for medical or humanitarian reasons, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a virtual presser aired on state-run PTV-4.

Roque said persons going to the airport for travel abroad, returning or repatriated overseas Filipino workers and other overseas Filipinos returning to their residence, and other people transported through the national government’s efforts can also go to areas under any form of community quarantine.

“Pinapayagan pong mag-biyahe ang mga sumusunod sa kahit anong form of community quarantine (They are allowed to travel to places under any form of community quarantine),” Roque said, based on the government’s interzonal and intrazonal movement guidelines.

Citing the interzonal and intrazonal movement guidelines, Roque said the movement of all types of cargoes by land, air, or sea within and across areas placed under any form of community quarantine should remain unhampered.

He added that a maximum of five workers in the logistics sector like cargo, trucking courier delivery and port operations would be allowed to transit across areas where ECQ, MECQ, and GCQ are imposed.

“Hanggang limang tao po ang papayagang mag-operate ng cargo at delivery vehicle following strict social distancing (A maximum of five persons are allowed to operate cargo and delivery vehicle following strict social distancing),” Roque said.

Non-essential travel still prohibited

ECQ was imposed in Cebu and Mandaue cities from May 16 to 31 to stop the further transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

On the other hand, Metro Manila, Laguna, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga and Zambales were placed under MECQ.

GCQ was implemented in other areas in the country that are not under ECQ or MECQ.

Roque said non-essential travels are still prohibited amid the imposition of downgraded community quarantine in major parts of the country.

He said individuals can only enter and leave ECQ and MECQ zones as long as they will render work or conduct activities in the areas.

Roque said employers may also provide point-to-point shuttle services, as well as on-site or near-site arrangements, for workers from areas outside MECQ zones.

Leisure activities not allowed in GCQ zones

Roque said public movements in areas under GCQ and modified GCQ (MGCQ) are permitted.

He, however, stressed that leisure activities are still prohibited in GCQ and MGCQ zones.

“Pinapayagan ang galaw ng lahat ng tao other than leisure sa GCQ at MGCQ (The movement of people, other than leisure, is allowed in areas under MGCQ),” Roque said.

No areas in the country are placed under MGCQ, the most relaxed community quarantine.

Before an area can be considered as being under the “new normal,” the community quarantine imposed there has to transition first into MGCQ, Malacañang earlier said.

A “new normal” can only be achieved in the country when places nationwide are no longer under community quarantine.

Source: Philippines News Agency