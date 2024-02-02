Perpetual pockets women and juniors titles in NCAA table tennis

MANILA: The University of Perpetual Help Dalta System reigned supreme in the women's and juniors divisions of the NCAA Season 99 table tennis tournament which concluded at the Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) Gym on Monday. Based on results released on Friday, MVP Crishen Mae Santillan carried Perpetual to a 3-2 victory over San Beda University in the women's final while College of St. Benilde (CSB) outplayed EAC, 3-2, to settle for third. In the juniors division, Gerald Aguilar won his two singles matches as the Altas downed the Red Cubs, 3-1. Jose Rizal University defeated EAC, 3-2, to secure the bronze medal. Perpetual now has three seniors titles this season, including victories in chess and men's beach volleyball. Meanwhile, Henze Dominique Lucero bannered CSB to a 3-1 win over San Beda in the men's final. It was the ninth title overall for the Blazers, making them the league's winningest team. Perpetual finished third after demolishing Mapua, 3-0. Source: Philippines News Agency