Permit to carry firearms suspended in Manila for ‘Traslacion’

MANILA: The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) announced Sunday the suspension of all permits to carry firearms outside of residence for three days in the City of Manila as part of security preparations for the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Tuesday. NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a news release that the gun ban within the capital city will be implemented from 7 a.m. of Jan. 8 to 7 a.m. of Jan. 10. to ensure the safety of millions of devotees and observers. The prohibition on the use of drones, part of the 'no fly zone' policy, took effect Sunday and will last until Wednesday. The South Harbor and Pasig River, including near the Quirino Grandstand where the 'Traslacion' procession will start, are 'no sail zones' from Jan. 6 to 10. The liquor ban, according to Nartatez, will also be observed within Manila effective 12:01 a.m. of Jan. 8 to 12:01 a.m. of Jan. 10. Nartatez reminded motorists that road closures and rerouting will start 9 p.m. of Jan. 8 until the feast day. A total of 15,276 policemen are deployed to secure the Traslacion and will be augmented by other government agencies, including the Philippine Coast Guard, Armed Forces of the Philippines and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority. Also fielding units are the Police Regional Offices of Central Luzon and Calabarzon, Special Action Force, Regional Mobile Force Battalion-NCRPO, Special Weapons and Tactics Team, Regional Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, the police's chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosives team, and other forces that will be in charge of emergency responses. Other restrictions and prohibited items during the Traslacion are the ban on vendors within the vicinity of Quiapo Church; use of hoodie jackets, caps, backpacks, water bottles, umbrellas, and raincoats; firecrackers or pyrotechnics and deadly or bladed weapons; and intoxication among the devotees, particularly those joining the procession. 'These measures are being implemented to preempt any untoward incident that would wreck the celebration of the festivity,' Nartatez said. Before the grand procession, Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula will lead the Fiesta Mass at Quirino Grandstand by the stroke of midnight on Tuesday. This year's theme is 'Ibig po naming makita si Hesus' (We want to see Jesus). Source: Philippines News Agency