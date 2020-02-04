Permanent relocation of residents in 7-km Taal danger zone eyed

The Duterte government is eyeing the permanent relocation of residents within the seven-kilometer radius danger zone near the restive Taal Volcano, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles revealed on Tuesday.

In a media forum held in Kamuning, Quezon City, Nograles said around 5,000 families residing in two towns in Batangas that have been badly hit by Taal Volcano's eruption might be permanently barred from returning to their respective homes.

Basically, we're preparing for the worst. Lahat, ina-anticipate na kasi natin (We anticipate everything). So, the way this administration, the government works is we try to anticipate everything, create contingency measures, whatever contingencies may come, Nograles said.

Given what's been happening to Taal, it may seem that we're headed towards declaring the seven-kilometer radius as something na hindi na natin pwedeng pabalikin ang mga residente doon (that we can no longer allow the residents to return there), he added.

Nograles said President Rodrigo Duterte will have the final say on the proposed permanent relocation of families living within the danger zone surrounding Taal Volcano.

Total lockdown of all 199 villages and 15 municipalities and cities in Batangas and Cavite had been strictly enforced when Taal Volcano began spewing clouds of thick ash and steam on January 12.

Over 300,000 residents from areas near Taal Volcano were initially forced to flee their homes, but most of them have returned to their respective residences after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) lowered the volcano's alert status from Alert Level 4 to 3 on January 26.

Nograles said 5,000 families that might be permanently relocated would be transferred to housing units in Laguna, Cavite, and Bulacan provinces.

He also assured them that they will be provided with livelihood assistance from the government.

The government has already identified over 5,000 housing projects in nearby provinces in Laguna, Cavite, Bulacan na pwede na nating i-transfer (where we can transfer them), he said.

Kapag ni-relocate natin sila doon, kasama sa relocation package yung livelihood package (When we relocate them, we assure them that livelihood package is already included in the relocation package), Nograles added.

Taal Volcano emitted steam-laden plumes that are 50 to 500 meters tall, according to the 8 a.m. bulletin issued by Phivolcs on Tuesday.

On Monday, Taal Volcano emitted dirty-white to white steam-laden plumes and volcanic earthquakes were recorded, indicating magmatic activity that might lead to eruption.

In its latest advisory, Phivolcs warned that since Alert Level 3 is maintained, there is still an expected sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall and lethal volcanic gas expulsions within Taal Volcano and nearby lakeshores.

Phivolcs also suggested that entry into Taal Volcano Island, as well as into areas over Taal Lake and communities within a seven-kilometer radius from the main crater must be strictly prohibited.

On Jan. 28, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the President would look for ways to help residents who have been affected by Taal's volcanic activity.

The Chief Executive on Jan. 20 asked Congress to hasten the passage of the PHP30-billion supplemental budget that will be used to provide assistance and livelihood to displaced residents.

