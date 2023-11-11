PERHILITAN TO INVESTIGATE SUSPECTED FATAL TIGER-MAULING INCIDENT

GUA MUSANG, The Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) will conduct an investigation following the discovery of body parts believed to be of an Indonesian man who they suspect fell victim to an attack by wildlife, possibly a tiger, in a plantation in Kampung Meranto here yesterday.

Kelantan Perhilitan director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said the investigation will be conducted by members of the search and rescue (SAR) operation at the location of the incident to identify the true cause of death.

“Upon receiving information at 10 am from the Gua Musang district police headquarters yesterday, Perhilitan members along with the SAR team left for the location of the incident.

“The distance between Gua Musang town and the plantation site is around 55 kilometres and it takes one to two hours to reach there, depending on the weather,” he said in a statement today, adding that the area is only accessible via four-wheel drive vehicles.

The remains of Lalu Sukarya Yahya, 42, was found in a rubber plantation yesterday and he is believed to have been mauled by a tiger.

Mohamad Hafid also shared that there had been two fatalities and an injury among the Orang Asli community due to tiger attacks recorded in the state.

He also urged the public to be cautious and not to provoke any wildlife should they encounter them.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency