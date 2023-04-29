PERHILITAN CONFIRMS DISCOVERY OF TIGER TRACKS IN FELDA ULU TEBRAU

The Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) has confirmed that the wild animal tracks found at an oil palm plantation in Felda Ulu Tebrau here, are tiger footprints.

Johor Perhilitan director Aminuddin Jamin said the department carried out inspections and monitoring after receiving a report regarding the discovery of a headless cow carcass in the area.

"Based on the initial inspection, the traces (found were tigers), but the investigation is still ongoing.

"We will install camera traps (to detect the presence of wild animals) soon. However, we need to remove camera traps in other areas first," he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

Aminuddin also advised the public to immediately report to Perhilitan if they come across wildlife and avoid making provocative actions.

Meanwhile, Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Amira Aisya Abd Aziz advised residents in the area to prioritise their safety, adding that she had been in contact with the Felda Ulu Tebrau manager.

"We also don't encourage them to enter the plantation for the time being, but if they have to, they should go in pairs or groups…Relevant agencies are carrying out their responsibilities as well as possible,” she said via a Facebook post yesterday.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency