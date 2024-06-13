PERHEBAT REPORTS 60 PCT SUCCESS RATE FOR VETERAN CAREER TRANSITIONS

KOTA BHARU, Sixty per cent of the 6,851 armed forces (ATM) veterans who completed transition training last year have secured jobs, according to the Malaysian Ex-Servicemen Affairs Corporation (Perhebat). Perhebat's Training Management Sector registrar Mohd Zamri Mohd Salim said that of this number, 17 per cent were hired by employers, 23 per cent have become budding entrepreneurs or are self-employed, 20 per cent have become entrepreneurs and 40 per cent are still seeking employment. "For this year, as of May, 3,256 ATM members set to retire have completed transition training nationwide. "We will monitor them for a period of one to five years to ensure that veterans who undergo Perhebat transition training have a good life after retirement," he said. He told reporters this at a ceremony to present Perhebat certificates to 201 trainees here today, which was officiated by Eighth Infantry Brigade Commander Brig Gen Muzamil Ali. Mohd Zamri said in line with current transformations, retiring ATM members now h ave the option to undergo training at 17 training centres provided by PERHEBAT nationwide. He said to enhance employability, Perhebat implements the Recognition of Prior Experiential Learning (RPEL) programme, which offers the Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM), Diploma Kemahiran Malaysia (DKM) and Diploma Lanjutan Kemahiran Malaysia (DLKM). Since its implementation from 2017 to 2023, a total of 4,796 ATM members have been accredited with three levels of certification, and as of May this year, 278 individuals have been awarded the DKM. He added that Perhebat has also taken the initiative to collaborate with various ministries, agencies, higher education institutions and banks to provide training and business incentives to ATM members. Source: BERNAMA News Agency