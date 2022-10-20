Percy Lapid’s brother joins gunman in crime scene walkthrough

Journalist Roy Mabasa joined the police in a walkthrough of the crime scene where his brother, broadcaster Percival Mabasa also known as “Percy Lapid”, was gunned down in Las Piñas City, the Southern Police District (SPD) said on Wednesday.

In an update, SPD director Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft said Mabasa, the self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial and members of the special investigation task group (SITG) Percy Lapid, conducted the walkthrough at around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

He added that the walkthrough was done in order to address doubts about the surrender of Escorial.

Kraft said during the walkthrough, Escorial gave an overview of how they planned and executed the killing of Lapid as he gave a detailed description of where they waited and followed the victim up to where they shot and killed him.

Mabasa was able to ask Escorial questions pertaining to the shooting incident to validate his claims of being the gunman.

Kraft said that around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, the SITG Percy Lapid and Mabasa addressed the media at the Las Piñas City Police Station, where he expressed his gratitude to the Philippine National Police (PNP) for the thorough investigation on the case.

“Sa pakikipagtulungan ng suspect, maganda naman nailarawan niya bago maisagawa ang pagpatay sa aking kapatid, nalulungkot man ako medyo nabunutan or nagkaroon kami ng konting relief na nakikipagtulugan ang suspect sa amin na identified niya yung mga lugar kung saan sila nag-surveillance, yung lugar kung saan siya naglakad hanggang siya humantong siya pagpatay sa aking kapatid. Nawa’y magtuloy tuloy ito atin po pinapasalamatan ang PNP sa napakagandang trabaho (With the cooperation of the suspect, he was able to describe well before the killing of my brother. Although I’m sad, there is somehow a feeling of relief that he’s helping in the investigation and has identified the place where they did surveillance, the place they waited that ended in the killing of my brother. Hopefully this will continue and we thank the PNP for such a good work),” he stressed.

Mabasa expressed hope that the resolution of his brother’s killing is within reach through the cooperation of the gunman.

Mabasa added that the resolution of the case is a breakthrough in the campaign against media killings.

He said the walkthrough was also able to address doubts on the difference between the appearance of the suspect as seen from the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage and the suspect’s actual appearance has been clarified.

“The suspect had a haircut. I’m not sure how he looks based on the initial footages obtained by the PNP. Nevertheless, I had a lengthy and meaty conversation with the gunman and we asked him to cooperate. It is now up to the police to investigate and conduct operations to catch the mastermind,” he said in mixed English and Filipino.

Escorial, assisted by his counsel, executed an extrajudicial confession of the killing of Lapid.

Also, the firearm recovered — one Colt MK IV, Series 80 .45 caliber pistol with SN: 863150, based on the result of the forensic examination is the same firearm from which the cartridge cases recovered from the crime scene were fired.

These items together with the clothes worn during the commission of the crime are already part of the pieces of evidence gathered and will be used for the resolution of the case.

Kraft said the SITG Percy Lapid is still validating the claim of the confessed gunman that the payment was deposited to his BDO account in the amount of PHP550,000.

He added the suspect underwent inquest proceedings for murder charges filed before the National Prosecution Service at the Department of Justice.

Also facing raps were brothers Edmon and Israel Dimaculangan and a certain “Orly” who are still at large, whom Escorial tagged as his cohorts in the crime.

The SITG Percy Lapid is still conducting follow-up operations and investigations for the arrest of the other suspects.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said Escorial will remain under the custody of SITG Lapid under tight round-the-clock security to ensure his protection.

Azurin also mentioned that the surrender of Escorial is a major breakthrough in the controversial death of Percy Lapid and is expected to bring closure to the sensational case.

In a presser in Camp Crame on Tuesday, Escorial said he surrendered to the police “out of fear for his personal safety” after his photo was released last week and a PHP6.5-million bounty was placed on his head.

Escorial revealed that there are six of them involved in the murder of Lapid and they were promised a sum of PHP550,000.

He said the order to kill Lapid came from someone inside the New Bilibid Prison

Source: Philippines News Agency