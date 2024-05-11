KAMPAR, Perak has planted 7.88 million trees to date, exceeding the federal government's target of six million set through the 100 Million Tree-Planting Campaign 2021-2025, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad. He said that through the campaign, the aim was to plant two million trees annually, and within three years, the state had surpassed the set target. 'This does not include the 10,000 trees (planted) by Aeon Credit Service (M) Berhad (Aeon Credit) today. With the cooperation of various parties, we believe we can achieve the target of 100 million trees,' he told reporters after officiating at the Aeon Credit Biodiversity Afforestation Project at Kinta Nature Park here today. Meanwhile, he said the state government would increase enforcement in permanent forest reserves in Perak to maintain natural biodiversity and prevent encroachment into these areas. On Thursday, eight individuals were fined RM7,000 each by the Kuala Kangsar Sessions Court for entering the Banding Permanent Forest Reserve without a permit in March. Meanwhile, Aeon Credit managing director Daisuke Maeda, in his speech, said today's programme was a strategic collaboration initiative to restore biodiversity in Kinta Nature Park, in line with Aeon Credit's ongoing efforts towards creating a more sustainable environment for the local community. He noted that the project, in collaboration with Perak State Parks Corporation (PSPC) and FRIM Incorporated Sdn Bhd, aims to replant 10,000 trees of local species, species from the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List and fruit tree species in the park by September. 'This remarkable collaborative effort marks the beginning of a transformative journey to improve the biodiversity of this park as well as to contribute towards climate-change action through carbon sequestration,' he said. He said the group would also be responsible for maintaining these trees after they have been planted. 'After 36 months, Aeon Credit will hand over the planted trees to PSPC, which plans t o develop the area further into an eco-tourism destination,' he added. A total of 600 volunteers were involved in today's programme, including government officers, local university students as well as management and staff from Aeon Malaysia group. They collaborated to plant 2,000 trees as a start in the park's conservation area, which was formerly a tin ore mining site and now serves as a habitat for over 150 bird species. Source: BERNAMA News Agency