PERAK POLICE SET UP NINTH AMANITA ‘ADOPTED NEIGHBOURHOOD’ IN TAMAN BUKIT SENYUM

Police have added another Aman Wanita (AMANITA) squad, this time in Lenggong, in efforts to encourage housewives to assist them in preventing crime in their neighbourhood.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said Taman Bukit Senyum here is the ninth AMANITA 'adopted neighbourhood’ (taman angkat) in the state since the programme was launched in 2015.

He said they planned to establish AMANITA in each district in the state next year to strengthen the collaboration between the police and community in local residential areas.

"So far, we have set it up in nine districts, but we plan to establish them in all 15 districts in the state to help police fight crime.

"We hope this programme will have a positive impact in reducing crime rates," he told a press conference after the launch of Taman Bukit Senyum as the Perak police's AMANITA 'adopted neighbourhood’ at the Lenggong District Council Mini Stadium today.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, in his speech at the event, said he hoped that this strategic cooperation will continue to flourish and have an impact on reducing criminal activities.

"When there is no crime, there will be a harmonious, peaceful and tranquil atmosphere in local areas, and people can go about without fear for their safety," he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency