PERAK JBPM, NGO PERFORM AIDILADHA SACRIFICIAL RITES

Although on 24-hour standby with essential duties, firefighters from the Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) found time to perform the Aidiladha sacrificial rites today.

The 2023 Imarah Aidiladha programme also saw the participation of non-governmental organisation (NGO) Wanita Perak, which was held for the first time at the Meru Raya Fire and Rescue Station (BBP).

The programme that started as early as 8 am was carried out in a gotong-royong spirit starting from the process of slaughtering and skinning the cows and cooking various dishes.

Perak JBPM director Sayani Saidon said seven cows were sacrificed for the ritual which was carried out in the compounds of the Meru Raya Fire Station.

“A total of 70 firefighters were involved in this programme as we also invited personnel from Seri Iskandar, Pasir Putih, Kampar and Kuala Kangsar fire stations to participate in Meru Raya’s Qurban programme including representatives from the NGO,” she said after handing over the meat to participants here today.

She hoped that the programme would continue to be held in the future to promote and maintain the brotherhood between the public and JBPM personnel.

Sayani said two cows were donated by the Tambun parliamentary community service centre, two by the State Women, Family, Social Welfare, Cooperative and Entrepreneur Development committee chairman Salbiah Mohamed and the rest were from Perak JBPM itself.

According to her, the meat from the sacrificial ritual were distributed to the local community around Meru Raya, Qurban participants and the asnaf groups through the Wanita Perak NGO.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency