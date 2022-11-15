Pencak silat’s Padios wins in PSC Women’s Martial Arts Festival

Southeast Asian Games champion Mary Francine Padios delivered the first gold medal in the 8th Women’s Martial Arts Festival at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Padios topped the Seni Tunggal (artistic solo) category with 9.587 points in pencak silat, one of the 11 sports featured in the tournament organized by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Cherry Mae Regalado (Philippine Lightning Speed Warriors-Aklan) took the silver medal with 9.264 points while Lorraine Verde (Isat U KBD) scored 8.987 points and Shantal Kaye Villanoche (Philippine Lightning Speed Warriors-Aklan) posted 8.956 points to win the bronze medals.

“I was not suppose(d) to play today but I dreamed of my father and it’s like he’s reminding me of my responsibility, not only for the country, but for my family because I am now the breadwinner,” said Padios, a bronze medalist at the 19th World Pencak Silat Championships in Malacca, Malaysia.

Padios’ father died two months after she delivered the Philippines’ first gold medal in the Vietnam SEA Games last May.

In Tanding Class A, Angeline Virina (National Team) won the gold medal while Lyra Jane Masagnay (Team Rapido Silat) took the silver medal. Rogielyn Parado (Philippine Lightning Speed Warriors-Aklan) and Ruffa Mae Ortega (Black Panther) won the bronze medals.

Hanna Mae Ibutnande (National Team) ruled the Tanding Class A. Ma. Kristine Yvet Aggabao (CSU Red Eagles) finished second while Cristel Jane Pascor (PUP Pencak Silat) and Kyla Malapit (Philippine Lightning Speed Warriors-Aklan) secured the bronze medals.

The medalists in Tanding Class D were Angel-Ann Singh (National Team), gold; Goldie Ann Tabafa (ISAT U KBD), silver; and Precious Jade Borre (Gensan Team) and Richie Ytang (Adzhardin Makati), bronze.

Over at the Judo Training Center, Shanta Loise Carlos won over Gliza Bea Jacinto in the 54-kg category in jiu-jitsu. Erica Barros was third. Mariella Rafael pocketed two medals coming from the over 54-kg category and absolute category.

In the over 54-kg category, she beat Joanne Bognadon. Aithana Caranto got the bronze medal.

In the absolute category, Rafael defeated Ashley Baluyot. Shanta Loise Carlos finished third.

In karate, Fatima A-Isha Lim Hamsain, Baby Angel Lamorte and Christina Colonia of Maharlika Karatedo Kai of the Philippines Inc. (MKKPI) clinched the gold medal in the team kata competition at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The silver medal went to AUJKS-MKKPI/CLSU JKS-MKKPI (Marie June Adriano, Jerahmeel Pedines Trases and Julie Mae Canimo Bonifacio) while CLSU JKS-MKKPI (Melody Delfin, Janine Arvie Olofernes Co and Aprilyn Marcelo Mateo) bagged the bronze medal.

The Women’s Martial Arts Festival, supported by Pocari Sweat Otsuka Solar Philippines, Inc., is streamed live on the Philippine Sports Commission’s (PSC) YouTube channel and the PSC Women’s Martial Arts Festival Facebook page.

Source: Philippines News Agency