PENANG YANG DI-PERTUA NEGERI COMMITTED TO CONTRIBUTE TO STATE’S OVERALL DEVELOPMENT

The Yang di-Pertua Negeri (TYT) of Penang, Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak (TYT) is committed to contribute to the overall development and well-being of the state by actively engaging with various parties including the government and the private sector.

In a statement presenting an overview of TYT’s activities over the past two years, issued from TYT's office to Bernama, it said that Tun Ahmad Fuzi has participated in 350 engagements thus far to facilitate collaboration, discussions, and the exchange of ideas.

One of TYT's particular interests lies in the field of education where he has facilitated the swift allocation of funds by education providers including Binary University Management and Entrepreneurship, UNITAR International University and others to the tune of more than RM9 million worth of scholarships.

Furthermore, he has demonstrated strong support for charitable causes with collective efforts where some RM4 million has been raised under Yayasan Amal TYT and distributed to various charitable organisations including mosques every Friday, particularly smaller ones in need of support.

Additionally, some 35 charity homes and organisations have already received donations, with plans for further contributions throughout 2023, reflecting TYT's deep concern for the poor and all races in times of economic hardship and rising cost of living.

The statement said that TYT acknowledges that there is still much more to be accomplished to benefit the people of Penang and Tun recognises that his current efforts are merely scratching the surface of what can be achieved.

It added that with this in mind, Tun Ahmad Fuzi remains committed to making further progress and hopes to expand his reach to cover more areas in the future.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency