BUKIT MERTAJAM, Harimau Malaya and Selangor FC striker Faisal Halim who fell victim to an acid attack recently received a contribution from the Penang state government. The contribution was handed over by State Youth, Sports and Health committee chairman Daniel Gooi to Faisal's father Abdul Halim Saad, 60, during a meeting at the striker's birthplace in Mengkuang Titi, here. Daniel said the contribution of RM3,000 is the allocation from the State Government's Youth, Sports and Health's Sports council as a mark of support for Faisal who suffered the unfortunate incident. 'The incident was certainly a dark spot in the local football history and we hope the relevant authorities will ensure the culprits will be brought to face justice. 'Brother Halim (Faisal's father) told me that his son's condition was very encouraging although he is faced with a major tragedy in his career,' he said when contacted by Bernama. Also present at the presentationn ceremony was Seberang City Council's Licensing director and Pe nang FC Board member Mohd Faidrol Mohd Radzi. Daniel also hoped Faisal can recover quickly and return to the football arena and continue to showcase his skills on the field. On May 5, Mohd Faisal suffered fourth-degree burns after being splashed with acid by two unknown individuals at a shopping complex in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, which caused vbunrs to several parts of his body. He has since been admitted to a private hospital and undergone surgery and his condition has been reported to be stable. Source: BERNAMA News Agency