PENANG RENAMES TWO STREETS IN HONOUR OF LOCAL COMMUNITY FIGURES

GEORGE TOWN, The Penang government today renamed part of Jalan Ayer Itam to Jalan S. A. Abdullah Bukhari and part of Jalan Tengah to Solok Dato Ismail Hashim in Bayan Lepas, in recognition and appreciation of the contributions of these two figures to the local community. State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the proposal for Jalan S. A. Abdullah Bukhari was submitted by the Kapitan Keling Mosque Committee before being approved by the State Committee on Geographical Names (JNNG). "This renaming is to acknowledge and commemorate Datuk S.A. Abdullah Bukhari's contributions to the development of Islam in Penang. He was proficient in giving lectures in several languages, such as Malay, Tamil and Arabic," he said at a press conference. The proposed road is an existing 400-metre stretch between Jalan Scotland and the main Jalan Ayer Itam near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Al-Mashoor Lelaki. He also informed that the renaming of part of Jalan Tengah to S olok Dato Ismail Hashim is to honour the contributions of Datuk Ismail Hashim, who was the former Bayan Lepas assemblyman from 1964 to 1974. "He was also a co-founder of Koperasi Tunas Muda, responsible for leading the fund collection to acquire land for the development of Kampung Sungai Ara, including building affordable housing for local Malays and Chinese," he said. Zairil added that the State Executive Council meeting on Feb 28 had approved the renaming of these two roads and confirmed on March 6. The changes comply with the Geographical Names Naming Guidelines by the National Committee on Geographical Names 2019. Source: BERNAMA News Agency