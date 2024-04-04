PENANG RECORDS 42,160 APPLICATION DATA FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING

GEORGE TOWN, The Penang government has recorded 42,160 application data for Affordable Housing (RMM) under categories A, B, and C in the Housing Information System (SMP) database as of April 3. Penang Housing and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo said this represents an increase of 372 applications compared to the 41,788 application data recorded as of the fourth quarter of 2023. Sundarajoo said he chaired the Housing Outcome Performance Committee (HOPE) meeting six times, during which the online selection and offer process for RMM was implemented. "This meeting convened for the first time on Sept 14, 2023, soon after the new Unity Government was formed in Penang, serving as a platform for planning the implementation of housing programmes in Penang. "A total of 2,722 selections were made during these six meetings, involving 802 selections for RMM A, 571 for RMM B and 1,349 for RMM C," he said in a press conference after the meeting here today. He urged eligible RMM applicants to upd ate their data in the SMP at least every three years to facilitate the offer process. As of April 3, a total of 8,135 applicants have updated their data, representing only 19.3 per cent categorised as active applicants. Source: BERNAMA News Agency